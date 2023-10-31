Report on Interest
Two die, houses damage after snowslide in India

NDLEA picks 10 FCT drug barons in 107kg cocaine possession

Senate, Reps fix 2022 for decision on rejected electoral…

BusinessProperty

Lagos Govt secures $1.35bn partnership deal for 4th mainland bridge, others

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Prof. Benedict Oramah and Non-Executive Director, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe during the signing of partnerships by Lagos State Government, Afreximbank and Access Bank for infrastructure investment in Lagos, at the 2nd Africaribbean Trade and Investment Forum in Georgetown, Guyana, on Tuesday,

In a bid reduce travel time across Lagos, the State Government has secured a partnership deal for the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge and other infrastructural projects within the state.

Other key projects to be executed under the partnership deal include the Omu Creek Project and the 2nd Phase of the LRMT Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, signed the partnership with the African Export-Import Bank and Access Bank on behalf of the state government at the Africaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2023 in Guyana, South America.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Tuesday in his X (formerly known as Twitter), adding that his administration is committed to creating a better future for the state.

“It was a significant moment in Guyana at the Africaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2023 as we’ve secured a partnership with the African Export-Import Bank and Access Bank for a massive investment of $1.352 billion in Lagos,” he said.

“This investment will power our long-term infrastructure projects, demonstrating confidence from international and local partners in our growing economy.

“As we move forward, this investment will help us realize key projects, including the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Omu Creek Project, and the 2nd Phase of the LRMT Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. We’re committed to creating a better future for Lagos and its people.

“Our vision for Lagos is becoming a reality with the Lekki-Epe International Airport and the Lagos Food Systems and Logistics Hub in Epe. These projects will further boost our economy and serve generations to come.”

