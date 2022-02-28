Lagos Govt. seals Viju factory for contravening water regulations

The Lagos State Government through its Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO) has sealed Viju Industries for contravening the regulations set for water usage within the state.

It said that the company was operating in the state without obtaining any of the mandatory permits stipulated by law in Lagos.

Confirming the seal, Director of Monitoring and Compliance Unit, Lanre Owoturo, said that the closure was made after warnings to the company of how their actions was against the set regulations.

Owoturo added that it was sanctioned because the management failed to obtain the required permit to use a Water Treatment Plant, adding this was among was among other violations.

“LASWARCO is a Lagos State Regulatory Agency empowered by Law to enforce compliance.

“The Commission will not watch companies operate illegally without obtaining all necessary documents to operate for the safety of citizens”, he said.

The company is situated at Awose Close, on Awosika Avenue, off Sapara Street, off Oba Akran Road in Ikeja Industrial Estate.

