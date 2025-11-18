Lagos Govt. seals V.I restaurant over environmental violations

The Lagos State Government, through its Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO), has sealed off Cilantro Restaurant in the Victoria Island area for allegedly discharging kitchen waste into a blocked drain, causing offensive odours, public nuisance, and environmental pollution.

The establishment, situated at 227 Musa Yar’Adua Street, was closed following public complaints about the restaurant’s reportedly unhygienic practices.

According to the government, officials cordoned off the upscale Indian-fusion restaurant with red-and-white tape after determining that it violated the state’s environmental laws.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the enforcement action on Tuesday in a brief statement made available to journalists.

He warned that the state government would not tolerate environmental violations, stressing that such actions pose serious health risks.

“Every act of environmental nuisance and pollution portends grave dangers to public health and will be met with appropriate sanctions and/or prosecution,” Wahab said.

He further enjoined Lagosians to embrace proper wastewater management and hygiene practices to enhance public health and environmental sustainability.

No official statement has been released by the management of Cilantro Restaurant as of the time of this report. The restaurant, popular among Lagos’ elite for its contemporary Indian cuisine, remains closed until further notice, pending compliance with environmental regulations.