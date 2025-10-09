Lagos Govt. seals V.I hotel over pollution

The Lagos State Government, through its Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO), has sealed off the Nordic Hotel in the Victoria Island area of the state over alleged improper waste disposal and poor sanitary conditions, actions said to violate the state’s environmental laws.

The establishment, located at No. 258, Kofo Abayomi Street, was sealed following public complaints about the hotel’s allegedly unhygienic practices.

According to the government, investigations revealed that the hotel’s management had been discharging untreated wastewater into the drainage system, causing an offensive odour and contributing to environmental pollution.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the enforcement action on Thursday through a brief statement made available to newsmen.

Wahab described the establishment’s actions as a clear violation of environmental regulations, stressing that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

According to him, “Following public complaint and in pursuant of safer, sustainable and cleaner Lagos, the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO), on Thursday 9th October, 2025, sealed off Nordic Hotel at No. 258, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, for deliberate discharge of untreated wastewater into drainage thereby causing offensive odour and public nuisance, environmental pollution and endangering human life.

“Lagosians are enjoined to embrace proper wastewater management and hygiene practices to enhance public health and environmental sustainability.