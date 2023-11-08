Report on Interest
Lagos Govt. seals unapproved buildings, others across Trade Fair

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

In a bid to prevent cases of collapsed buildings across Lagos, the State Government through the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, has begun partial removal of buildings and other structures that were erected on drainages and unapproved locations within the International Trade Fair complex, Ojo.

Aside from that, the government also sealed some structures with warehouses and stores, after the owners were discovered to have erected the building without adherence to the laws guiding construction in Lagos state.

The enforcement of the law was supervised by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, on Wednesday, alongside the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluwole Sotire, General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, Kehinde Osinaike, and functionaries of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

The Commissioner, who decried the penchant for erecting buildings without approval, stressed that the International Trade Fair was notorious for all forms of illegal buildings.

L-R: Permanent Secretary,  Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development,  Engr.  Oluwole Sotire,  Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development,  Dr. Oluyinka Olumide,  Mr. Adeniyi Owolabi, Senior Special Assistant on Physical Planning and Urban Development and Tpl. Lanre Agbomeji inspecting some buildings illegally built on drainage setback at the International Trade Fair,  Ojo on Wednesday.

He noted that developers within the Federal Government had been unyielding despite years of serving notices and stop-work orders, to ensure compliance.

He stated that the trade fair complex being within the federal government land did not exempt developers from obtaining Planning Permits from the Lagos State Government as the Supreme Court judgement of 2003 had explicitly placed the responsibility for Planning on State Governments.

Olumide emphasised that the enforcement exercise would continue in the area until one hundred percent compliance was achieved.

The commissioner urged all property owners and developers within the trade fair complex to approach the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, Amuwo District Office, to file in their applications and regularise their buildings.

The Guild 10271 posts 3 comments
