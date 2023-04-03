Lagos Govt. seals two supermarkets for selling expired products, goes after others

In a bid to rid Lagos of expired, unwholesome, and substandard products, the State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has sealed two supermarkets for contravening consumer rights law in the state.

The two business outfits sealed by the government officials were Green Basket and TobbyEd Supermarket sited at No 35 and 40 Fola Agoro Street in Shomolu Local Government.

As gathered, the two supermarkets were said to have been sealed on Monday for selling expired products ranging from Tomi apple drinks, nutriben cereals, SMA Gold, and Quick Oats amongst other products found displayed on their shelves.

During the course of the Inspection of the Supermarkets by the Monitoring and Enforcement team of LASCOPA, some of the products were found to have expired since January 2023, which was a clear violation of the Consumers’ Right Protection law in the state.

The General Manager, LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo, meanwhile, urged Lagosians to inform the agency of any supermarket found selling expired or hazardous products to unsuspecting members of the public.

The closure came barely a week after a popular supermarket in Ikeja Government Residential Area (GRA) was sealed indefinitely after the management was found selling expired products in the state.

