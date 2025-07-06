Lagos Govt. seals two Lekki schools for contravening pollution standards

The Lagos State Government has sealed two schools, Global International College and Meadow Hall School and two lounges in Lekki, for allegedly discharging untreated faecal sludge and wastewater into public drains.

The government added that the actions of the school and the lounges, Mania Lounge, Voda Beach Club, were threat to public health and the environment.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this the enforcement exercise was carried out by the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office.

Wahab noted that the college was shut down after repeated warnings from the agency were ignored.

“The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office on Saturday, 5th July, 2025, sealed off Global International College… for deliberately discharging untreated faecal sludge and wastewater into the public drains via a pumping machine, thereby causing public nuisance, pollution, and endangering human life,” Wahab wrote.

He explained that the school had failed to desist from the illegal act despite earlier cautions from regulatory authorities.

Wahab urged residents to adopt responsible wastewater disposal and hygiene practices, saying it is essential to improve public health and promote a safer environment.

“Lagosians are enjoined to embrace proper wastewater management and hygiene practices to enhance public health and environmental sustainability,” the commissioner added.

He warned that the state government would not tolerate environmental violations, stressing that such actions pose serious health risks.

“All environmental nuisance and pollution portends grave dangers to public health and will be met with appropriate sanctions and/or prosecution,” Wahab said.