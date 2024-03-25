Lagos Govt. seals two churches, seven others over noise pollution

As part of ongoing fight against noise pollution, the Lagos State Government has sealed two churches, four hotels and two plazas and a gas firm for contravening noise pollution lae across the state.

They were sealed in different parts of the state after all efforts to ensure compliance with the noise standard approved under the law in Lagos.

The sealed establishments in Surulere and Mushin Local Governments include School2bar, Blue Seasons Hotel & Suites, and St Monica’s Hall of Our Lady of Lords Catholic Church.

Also sealed during the enforcement yesterday in Ibeju-Lekki and Epe Local Governments were the Christ Rock of Fire Ministry, Al Hotel, Nnaco Cooking Gas, Sulerious Lakeside Hotel, Monero Hotel & Suites, A & M Complex, A & M Plaza, and Lekki Hotel & Suites.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunboh Wahab, who disclosed this in a statement released on his official social media handle, stated that the establishment sealed to enforce compliance with environmental regulations.

Wahab noted that the move by the government through its agency, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), aimed at tackling noise pollution and other environmental infractions.

“Despite repeated warnings, several establishments, including a hotel, a Bar, and a Catholic Church, continued to ignore LASEPA’s directives. As a result, these establishments have been closed to enforce compliance with environmental regulations”, he added.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of facilities adhering to environmental laws as part of its commitment to creating a harmonious and sustainable environment for Lagos residents.