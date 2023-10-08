Lagos Govt. seals top night club over noise pollution, others

The Lagos State Government through its Environment Protection Agency (LASEPA), has sealed a popular night club, Silk Club, in Ikoyi, for contravening the laws guiding against noise pollution and other sundry allegations in the state.

LASEPA officials were said to have carried out a nighttime enforcement operation on the club and the outfit was discovered to be contravening the law, an action that led to it’s indefinite closure in the state.

As gathered, the LASEPA team was led by Director of Monitoring Compliance and Enforcement, Kayode Bello, who directed everyone inside the club to leave and ensured closure of the premises.

The Silk club closure was approved by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who mandated that laws guiding environmental protection must be adhered to strictly.

