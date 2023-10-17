Lagos Govt. seals three hospitality firms over noise pollution, others 

The Lagos State Government through its Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed no fewer than three hospitality outfits or contravening the guidelines against noise pollution in the state.

The three firms were White Restobar on Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, The Waterside on Admiralty Road, Lekki, and Bayworth in Ogba, Ikeja.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this yesterday while advocating against noise and other forms of pollutions across the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

