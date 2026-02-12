Lagos Govt. seals six Lekki estate for contravening planning laws

The Lagos State Government, through the Office of Physical Planning, has intensified its clampdown on unauthorized developments, sealing six estates in the Lekki axis for operating without approved layout plans and building permits.

The action follows earlier warnings issued to several estate developers across the Lekki corridor, many of whom failed to regularize their developments despite repeated notices.

According to the Government, the renewed enforcement became necessary to curb the rising trend of unregulated construction in the fast-growing parts of the state.

The estates affected by the operation included Victoria Nest, Vistaview Estate, Empire Homes, JadeView Estate, BlessedView Homes, and Micrian Villa Estate, among others.

The exercise, carried out on Thursday, was supervised by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluyinka Olumide, alongside the Director of Development Matters, Hakeem Animashaun, to ensure compliance with the state’s physical planning laws and urban development standards.





Speaking after the exercise, Olumide explained that the Office of Physical Planning is legally empowered to regulate all physical developments in Lagos to ensure they align with approved planning standards, adding that the sealing of the estates was carried out in line with statutory provisions governing urban development in the state.

The commissioner noted that the enforcement exercise forms part of the government’s broader strategy to promote orderly growth, protect public infrastructure, and ensure sustainable development, particularly in rapidly expanding areas such as Lekki and Ajah.

He also warned estate developers and property owners to regularize their documents promptly, adding that similar enforcement operations would be extended to other parts of the state.

Olumide further reiterated the government’s position on illegal developments, stressing that compliance with planning regulations is non-negotiable.

“We have zero tolerance for unauthorized developments. Developers must obtain the necessary layout approvals and building permits before commencing construction. The government remains committed to enforcing compliance and maintaining planning discipline across Lagos,” Olumide affirmed.