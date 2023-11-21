Report on Interest
MetroNews

Lagos Govt. seals six hotels, mosque, others over pollution

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejpo

By The Guild
The Lagos State Government through its Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed no fewer than six hotels over noise pollution and environmental infractions in the Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area of the state.

 

As gathered, the hotels shutdown by the government officials were Green Point Hotel, 4 Season Hotel and Suites, Big Apple Hotel and Suites, Honey Dew Hotel and Suites, Humble Signature Hotel and Suites, and New Ground Hotel.
Also sealed by the Lagos government agency were a mosque, Adura Agba Ratibi Mosque, and Stag Engineering Nigeria, for not adhering to the pollution standard set by the state government, to protest Lagosians across the state.

 

The closure of the religious house and hotels as well as others were disclosed through a statement released by LASEPA on Tuesday, as a measure to prevent other establishments and worship centres from embarking on noise pollution across the state.
According to the statement, “As part of its ongoing initiatives to tackle noise pollution and other environmental violations, yesterday, LASEPA sealed several establishments, including a mosque, a company, and hotels in the Oshodi/Isolo area of the state for various environmental infractions.”
MORE DETAILS SOON
