Lagos Gov’t seals Sabo market over Pollution

As part of efforts to enforce proper hygiene across the Lagos metropolis, the state government, through its Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), has sealed the popular Sabo Market in the Yaba area for violating environmental laws.

The government noted that the filth and indiscriminate dumping of refuse around the market prompted the closure.

It added that the enforcement action came after several months of warnings and stakeholder engagements aimed at correcting traders’ improper waste disposal practices.

According to the government that the closure would help ensure compliance with environmental cleanliness standards across all registered markets in the state.

In a short statement issued on Thursday, LAWMA emphasized that the move was part of ongoing efforts to promote a cleaner and healthier Lagos.

“After months of warnings and engagement, Sabo Market has been sealed for non-compliance.

Traders repeatedly dumped waste on the road and ignored payment notices for proper waste evacuation. Let’s all play our part to keep Lagos clean,” it stated.

Earlier today, the sanitation agency also sealed La Patriot Hotel and Plaza, located off Addo Road in Ajah, for repeatedly failing to subscribe to waste collection services or remit payment for waste disposal.

Meanwhile, the agency has appealed to residents and business owners to strictly comply with environmental laws, warning that it will continue to maintain a zero-tolerance stance against all forms of environmental degradation.