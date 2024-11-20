Lagos Govt. seals restaurant over poor waste management

The Lagos State Government, through the Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has sealed off Ile Iyan restaurant in Yaba over improper waste disposal and sanitary conditions.



The business outfit, located at Herbert Macaulay Way, was reported to have engaged in unwholesome sanitation practices, which the Agency described as “reckless disposal of waste”.



According to LAWMA, this exercise was part of the state’s effort to maintain a healthy and cleaner environment across the metropolis.



This development was confirmed through a statement released by the Director, of Public Affairs, Kadiri Folashade, on Wednesday.



Commenting on the development, Managing Director Muyiwa Gbadegesin revealed that the sealed-off restaurant had been using an illegal dumping site and falsely claimed to be registered with LAWMA, which led to its shutdown.



“Our operatives discovered evidence of Ile Iyan’s waste disposal at an illegal dumpsite near Aje Comprehensive High School’s fence in Sabo, Yaba. Although the facility claimed to have enlisted with LAWMA, they were unable to provide any proof of registration or documentation. This left us with no choice but to seal off their premises to compel compliance.” he said.



Gbadegesin emphasized the Authority’s firm stance on enforcement, reiterating that compliance with waste management regulations was non-negotiable for all businesses operating in Lagos.



“Every business operating in Lagos must be registered with LAWMA and comply with approved waste management guidelines. Defaulters will face strict penalties, including the sealing of their premises. This will help us safeguard our environment, making it livable for all residents”, he added.



In a separate development, the LAWMA boss expanded his focus to the illegal cart-pushing operations in the state particularly around Ejigbo, Isolo, and Somolu, which he noted is causing serious harm to the environment and public health.



According to him, “These illegal cart pushers are a major problem. They undermine our efforts at creating a cleaner Lagos by dumping waste indiscriminately. Their actions degrade the environment and expose residents to serious health risks. We urge Lagosians to stop patronizing the outlawed cart pushers because those who do, risk arrest and prosecution. The right thing to do is to engage with assigned PSP operators, for proper waste disposal.”



Backing his stance against illegal operations, Gbadegesin, cited Section 82(1) of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Management and Protection Law saying the law clearly states that dumping waste in unauthorized locations is illegal. Offenders risk fines of not less than ₦25,000 and potential jail term under Section 109. These regulations exist to protect our environment and the health of Lagosians.”



He also stated the LAWMA is collaborating with its sister agencies to prosecute violators and maintain environmental standards across the metropolis.



He further urged Lagosians to join the effort against improper waste management, stressing that a sustainable environment depends on a collective responsibility