Lagos Govt. seals Redeemed Church, three others over noise pollution

Barely two weeks after religious houses in Lagos State were approved for reopening, the Government has sealed a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) branch in Oguntona Crescent, Gbagada Phase 1 and three other facilities for contravening the state environmental law.

The three others sealed by Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), were a private home situated at 21B, Akin Ogunlewe Street, Victoria island; Home Town Eatery at 7, Addo Langbasa Road, Ajah and NAHMAN Construction Site at 7/9 Reeve Road, Ikoyi.

Confirming the closure, General Manager, LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, warned facility owners that flagrantly disregard of Lagos environmental laws after the partial reopening of the socio-economic activities, particularly religious and hospitality sectors, to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

Fasawe stated that it was disheartening that people have become recalcitrant to the new order, thus frustrating the state government effort to curb COVID-19 spread by engaging in activities that endanger their lives and residents of their community.

The general manager, who admitted that environmental noise was inevitable in a metropolitan city particularly Lagos, stated that the government would not allow breach of laws under guise of business activities.

According to her, effective control and enforcement exercise to ensure total voluntary compliance to stipulated laws of the state would be beneficial to all residents and business owners. As such, whoever acts contrary to provision of extant laws would be punished to serve as a deterrent to others.

She noted that in fulfilment of the assurance, the private home sited on 21B, Akin Ogunlewe Street, Victoria Island was sealed for constantly hosting noisy pool parties at night without giving adequate consideration for other residents.

Fasawe hinted that the agency acted on a tip-off from residents that fun-seekers often trooped to the facility with a Disc Jockey in attendance and disturb the peaceful environment, saying, this is not acceptable, bearing in mind that it is situated next to a health facility which requires total silence often.

Responding to the owner of a Home Town Restaurant who believed that payment receipt for Local Government Radio/TV development levy gave her permission to disturb others, the General Manager explained that noise permits were issued for events and activities with consideration of the standards for ambient noise level as well as time and location of the event, stressing that violation of the terms and conditions attached to the noise permits attract serious sanctions.

Fasawe lamented that noise pollution tops the list of the most committed environmental infraction among residents and business owners in Lagos State, maintaining that its enforcement will be continuous in order to restore sanity across the metropolis.