Lagos Govt. seals recreation centre after fun seeker’s electrocution

The Lagos State Government has sealed the Kiddies section of a private recreation centre, Wonderland Lagos, after one of the children was electrocuted within the premises.

It said that the closure of the section was to prevent another guest from suffering same fate as the first person and to compel the management in complying with Lagos state safety standards.

The Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, said that the event venue was meant to deliver a holiday experience to fun seekers but it was otherwise.

Mojola, who led a joint inspection with the Lagos State Task Force team, stated that this intervention would prevent accidents that can lead to injuires and fatalities.

The safety agency boss further disclosed that the event venue owner, Ezekiel Adamu, had refused to implement safety measures prescribed by the Commission despite several meetings at the onset of the project following an initial safety inspection exercise carried out on the venue to deliberate on safety infractions observed within the facility.

According to him, it has however become urgent and pertinent to shut down the facility until all infractions are corrected to prevent users from further exposure to risk especially children and to also ensure that other lined up event are safe for Lagos residents.

The Director General stated that no individual or institution is bigger than the State and it will continually ensure the safety of Lagosians as they go about enjoying the festive season. He further sounded a note of warning to facilities in Lagos that are not in compliance with the State Safety guidelines on events and urged residents to socialise responsibly.

It was gathered that the incident occurred yesterday, resulting in the government applying sanctions stipulated in the safety guidelines for the state.

