Lagos Govt. seals recreation centre after fun seeker’s electrocution

The Lagos State Government has sealed the Kiddies section of a private recreation centre, Wonderland Lagos, after one of the children was electrocuted within the premises.
The Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, said that the event venue was meant to deliver a holiday experience to fun seekers but it was otherwise.
Mojola, who led a joint inspection with the Lagos State Task Force team, stated that this intervention would prevent accidents that can lead to injuires and fatalities.
