Lagos Govt. seals RCCG, eight others over pollution

As part of the ongoing efforts to fight noise pollution, the Lagos State government has sealed a Redeemed Christian Church of God branch, three hotels, and five other business firms for contravening pollution standards in the state.



The affected establishments include Daily Bakery, FS Service Centre, Gak Universal Allied Limited, Ideal Standard, and the Franjane Royal Suites.



Others sealed through the state’s Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) were, the Golden Haven Resort & Suites, Festival Hotel Conference Center & SPA, and Moulin Rouge Ventures at Olivia Mall.



These establishments, located across Mushin, Amuwo Odofin, and Okota Isolo Local Government Areas of the state, were sealed after all efforts to ensure compliance with the noise standards approved under the law.



In a statement released on its official social media handle on Thursday, the agency’s General Manager, Babatunde Ajayi, noted that the state’s action underscores its commitment to fostering a healthier and more sustainable environment for all Lagosians.



Ajayi also reiterated the agency’s zero-tolerance policy for activities that jeopardize public health while urging residents to report environmental violations through LASEPA’s official channels.



He further assured the public of LASEPA’s continued efforts to create a cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable Lagos for all.



According to Ajayi, “Environmental protection is a shared responsibility, As a government agency, we are dedicated to enforcing all necessary measures to ensure compliance with environmental laws. Noise pollution, improper siting of hazardous facilities, and other infractions significantly impact public health and quality of life. We urge businesses and individuals to prioritize compliance and adopt sustainable practices.”