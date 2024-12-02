Lagos Govt. seals RCCG, eight others over pollution

The Lagos State government has sealed the Redeemed Christian Church of God, three hotels, and several establishments for contravening the state’s pollution law.



Establishments sealed by the government were Gak Universal Allied Limited, Ideal Standard, Franjane Royal Suites, Golden Haven Resort & Suites, Festival Hotel Conference Center & SPA, FS Service Centre, Daily Bakery, and Moulin Rouge Ventures at Olivia Mall.



The enforcement operation which took place in different locations including Mushin, Amuwo Odofin, and Okota Isolo Local Government Areas of the state was carried out by the state’s Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) after the mentioned firms failed to meet the state’s environmental standards despite warnings from the agency.



According to the Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, who confirmed the enforcement through his social handle on Monday, the move was part of the state’s ongoing effort to combat noise pollution and other environmental violations.



“This operation reflects LASEPA’s steadfast determination to uphold environmental laws and safeguard the well-being of Lagosians,” Wahab said.



The commissioner further assured the public of LASEPA’s commitment to creating a cleaner, more sustainable environment, emphasizing that the agency will not hesitate to enforce the law against any establishment found violating environmental regulations.