Lagos Govt. seals Quilox club over noise pollution, others

The Lagos State Government has shut Quilox Restaurant Bar Night Club sited in Victoria Island over noise pollution and other environmental infractions.

Quilox Club, owned by an Oyo former lawmaker, Shina Peller, was sealed by the state government officials after many contravention notices issued by its

Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

Realising that the club was not complying with the several warnings say d to have been issued, the officials of LASEPA stormed the club premises and immediately sealed it yesterday.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, while commenting on the seal, stressed that the government discovered that Quilox Club was often contravening noise pollution and other environmental infractions.

LASEPA, in a short statement released on its social media handles, disclosed that they have engaged Quilox Club management many times on the need to address their noise emissions.

According to the statement, “A major part of its advocacy efforts towards a conducive Lagos for all is to ensure compliance with the laid down regulations for noise control.

“Following continuous petitions and thorough assessment, LASEPA officials sealed off Quilox Night Life, situated in Victoria Island, due to significant environmental infractions.

“The decision to close the establishment stems from multiple concerns, including severe traffic congestion in the vicinity and a flagrant disregard for the agency’s directives,” it said.

LASEPA added that Quilox Restaurant Bar Night Club had been found in non-compliance with essential environmental regulations set by the agency.

“We take our charge of preserving the environment very seriously and will continue to take decisive steps to rid Lagos of pollution,” it added.

