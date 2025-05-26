Lagos Govt. seals public toilets over pollution

Following public outcry in Lagos Island Local Government, the State Government has sealed two public toilets for violating the environment laws guiding the facility setup across the state.

The government stated that the closure was enforced following several complaints of offensive odour oozing out from the facilities, which posed serious health concerns in the environment.

During the enforcement yesterday, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stressed that the infringement on the guideline could not be allowed to continue considering the impact on the residents.

The agency disclosed that the infringement at the facilities alongside other unhealthy incidents in the state were contributing factors towards the water borne diseases recorded in the state.

Wahab disclosed the closure of the toilets situated at Oke-Arin and Adeniji Adele Road were held to sensitize more on the necessities of cleanliness and to ensure that violators will be prosecuted.

Wahab enjoined the public to regularly evacuate their septic tanks and soakaway pits. He warned that the state government hass zero tolerance to indiscriminate discharge of untreated wastewater into the environment.