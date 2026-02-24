Lagos Govt. seals public toilet over wastewater leakage

The Lagos State government has sealed a public toilet and another building for contravening its environmental laws through improper discharge of wastewater.

The government, through its Wastewater Management Office, LSWMO, carried out the enforcement at the public toilet citing a deliberate discharge of raw sewage and wastewater into its surroundings via a pumping machine, an act termed as environmental pollution.

LSWMO added that the condition of the facility situated at the Ijora area of the state can endanger human health, thus, leading to its sealing, as part of the government’s acts to safeguard public health and prevent environmental degradation across the state.

The agency stated that the shutdown which happened on Tuesday also witnessed a building at Coker Aguda, Surulere, also sealed following persistent discharge of untreated wastewater into its environment.

The LSWMO held that residents in the neighbourhood made allegations against occupants of the building which was confirmed by the agency, hence, leading to it being locked.

“Violation of wastewater regulations would not be tolerated, any act of environmental nuisance will attract appropriate sanctions and possible prosecution in line with state laws,” the LSWMO disclosed.

“Residents are to adopt proper wastewater management and hygiene practices to support public health and promote environmental sustainability.”