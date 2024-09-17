27.2 C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Lagos Govt. seals popular restaurant over environmental pollution

The Lagos State Government through its Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) has sealed off Cravings and More restaurant in Alimosho Local Government over improper waste disposal and sanitary conditions.

It noted that the business sited along Egbeda-Idimu road was sealed following public complaints over the firm’s poor hygiene standards.

The government noted that investigation proved that the restaurant management discharges kitchen fats and oil into the public drainage system.

The restaurant which was sealed on monday was discovered to have engaged in unwholesome sanitation practices, leading to clogged drains, massive infestations of maggots and houseflies, and foul odors.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunboh Wahab, who confirmed the closure, described the practices as a significant health hazard to Lagosians.

“The Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources remains committed to ensuring that sanitation and hygiene standards are not compromised in the state,” he added.

JUST IN: Lagos Govt. reopens Cubana restaurant on conditions
Mandate leaders support Tinubu on economic policies, programs

