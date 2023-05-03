Lagos Govt. seals popular grocery store for selling expired product

As part of measures to end sales of expired products across Lagos, the State Government has sealed another popular store, Chimezie Store, for selling expired products to their customers.

The state government officials attached to Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), it was learnt, stormed the grocery store located at No 19, Ogundana Street, off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, and discovered the products.

As gathered, the LASCOPA officials, after the discovery, sealed the store premises on Wednesday, to avoid further sales of these products to Lagosians.

In a short statement released on Wednesday, the agency disclosed that during an inspection exercise carried out by its Monitoring and Enforcement team, expired products were discovered and confiscated.

The agency, meanwhile, has warned that grocery stores and supermarkets across the state selling expired products to desist immediately.

This came barely a month after the agency sealed two major supermarts that were found keeping expired products on their shelves or sales.

