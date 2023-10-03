Lagos Govt, seals Mushin market for contravening environmental laws

The Lagos State Government through its Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has sealed Alamutu (Ologede) Market in Idi-oro, Mushin Local Government, over trafers’ poor sanitary conditions and improper waste disposal around the trading environment.

Aside from that, the government has begun clearing illegal trading activities along Yaba Railway corridors, to address environmental infractions perpetrated by illegal traders around the axis.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, who disclosed this on Tuesday, said the measure was part of LAWMA’s on-going efforts at combating pervasive filth in markets across the state, adding that high sanitary standards was imperative for all markets, for wholesome health of traders and customers.

“It is paramount that we maintain a hygienic environment in our markets. This action is not just a response to Alamutu Market’s conditions, but a part of LAWMA’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that markets in Lagos meet the required standards of cleanliness and sanitation.”

The LAWMA boss noted that the enforcement action followed the recent closure of several other markets, including Oyingbo, Ladipo, and Alayabiagba, due to similar offences, adding that the closures underscored LAWMA’s unwavering determination to enforce sanitation regulations uniformly across all markets, regardless of location or size.

On the Yaba traders, Gbadegesin explained that enforcement actions against illegal trading activities had become necessary, to foster a cleaner and healthier living environment for all residents of Lagos, adding that the Authority was fully committed to stamping out activities capable of defacing the environment and endangering the lives of the people.

