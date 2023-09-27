Lagos Govt. seals more market over improper waste disposal

In continuation of its clampdown on filthy markets across Lagos, the State Government through its Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has shut Oke-odo Market in Abule Egba axis of the state, for reckless waste disposal and gross environmental abuse.

It stated that the decision to seal the market was taken after all efforts to ensure that the market leaders and traders abide with the Lagos sanitation law proved abortive

Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, added that the move became necessary, to make them comply with environmental laws and regulations, and to warn defaulting markets around the state, to do the needful or risk a closure.

He said, “The closure of Oke-odo Market underscores LAWMA’s commitment to ensuring that public spaces meet the required cleanliness standards. We will not compromise on the health and well-being of residents.”

Gbadegesin emphasised that the decision was a significant stride in LAWMA’s efforts to sanitise the state, ensuring that public spaces are conducive for business activities and safe for all residents, adding that the closure of the market served as a stark reminder that adherence to cleanliness standards was not negotiable.

“This action is part of a broader initiative by LAWMA to create awareness and enforce sanitation regulations across various markets in the state. Markets that do not meet the prescribed cleanliness standards will face similar consequences as Oke-odo Market. Market operators and stakeholders are urged to take this as a wake-up call to institute robust cleanliness practices within their premises. LAWMA remains dedicated to providing guidance and support to markets striving to comply with the sanitation regulations”, he said.

In a statement released on Wednesday by LAWMA spokesperson, Folashade Kadiri, after a closure operations, the LAWMA boss called on residents and business owners to support current efforts of the Authority to establish a more hygienic and livable environment across the metropolis, adding that a clean environment was not just an aesthetic concern but a fundamental aspect of public health.

He employed the populace to engage the services of assigned PSP operators, instead of resorting to disposing of their waste indiscriminately, adding that LAWMA would not fail to wield the hammer against markets or individuals that flout environmental laws in the state.

