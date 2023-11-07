Lagos Govt. seals Mikano property over Illegal reclamation

The Lagos State Government in its continuous effort to bring sanity to the construction sector especially, along the waterfront corridor, has sealed a property belonging to Mikano International, for disobeying orders on stopping further construction on the site.

The sealed property, an eight floors- building under construction, sited along Queens’ Drive, was sealed during a joint inspection exercise conducted by the Commissioners of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ekundayo Alebiosu; and Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Olumide Olayinka.

The duo expressed their displeasure at the total disregard for constituted authority and disregard for government’s order which restrained further construction on the site by its owner.

The commissioners disclosed that the government had earlier issued Stop Work Notice on the site, for its owner to provide necessary documents regarding government’s approval for the project.

The commissioners corrected the notion that government has been ignoring those flouting the laws because of those involved.

In his words,Alebiosu said, “government cannot aiding those who were flouting law and still ask us to go out and do what we are doing here, it is a process. We have received several petitions and complaints, and that is why I am here with my counterpart, Commissioner for Physical Planning, to test the veracity of those claims.

“Although serious enforcement will start soon, we issued this people stop work order two weeks ago, but they disobeyed, but we are here today and we saw them still working, so we had to stop them again, and you can see that they have obeyed that order. We are expecting them to provide all the necessary documents regarding government’s approval for the project.

“These people also need to go to the Ministry of Environment for their drainage application, they need their EIA, TIA from Transport, their surveys and some other things to get approvals, they cannot just jump on site and start construction. These are some of the infractions our ministry and physical planning have discovered from those applying for approvals.

On his part, Olayinka said his office is going to come heavily on defaulters, disclosed that quit notices would be served and demolition would follow.

He said, “As you can see, we’ve gone round today, the laws of Lagos Physical Planning states that all developments need to be approved before you can commence any construction and not only that, you need our input in terms of certifying stages.

“Most of the structures you see along the waterway do not have approval, that is why we are marking them. Those one that we have identified to have extended beyond the approval given, we shall compel them to comply.

“However, there’s going to be a joint exercise among the relevant ministries, physical planning and waterfront, especially. We’re going to come out very heavily on this corridor and I mean it, very heavily. We’re going to compel them to abide by the law.

“So I’m using this opportunity to warn those in this habit to stop, they should just go and do the right thing. Again, we’re going to come out very heavily. quit notices will be served and demolition will follow.”

