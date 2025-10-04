Lagos Govt. seals Lekki market, arrests five traders over contravention

As part of efforts to maintain hygiene standards within Lagos market, the State Government has sealed Itedo Market, Lekki axis indefinitely over indiscriminate wase disposal.

During the closure, the government arrested no fewer than five traders who were found disposing their refuse indiscriminately around the market.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunboh Wahab, disclosed this on Saturday while cautioning residents against contravening the hygiene standards within the state.

Wahab stressed that the decision to seal the market was further educate residents that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration would not tolerate disregard for environmental regulations

According to him, “This morning, we took decisive action at Itedo Market, Lekki, which has now been shut down indefinitely due to repeated environmental violations and illegal roadside trading.

“Five individuals have been arrested for flouting state laws, and three Black Marias have been stationed at the location to deter further illegal activity and maintain order.

“Lagos will not tolerate disregard for environmental regulations or unauthorized street trading. Our commitment to restoring sanity, ensuring public safety, and upholding the rule of law remains unwavering”.