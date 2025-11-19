Lagos Gov’t seals Lekki hotel over pollution

The Lagos State Government, through its Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO), has sealed off the Chrome Lagos Hotel in the Lekki area for allegedly discharging waste into public road causing offensive odour, public nuisance, and environmental pollution.

The establishment, situated at 44 Jolayemi Street off, Admiralty road, was closed following public complaints about the hotel’s reportedly unhygienic practices.

According to the government, officials cordoned off the chrome Lagos hotel with red-and-white tape after determining that it violated the state’s environmental laws.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the enforcement action on wednesday in a brief statement made available to journalists.

He warned that the state government would not tolerate environmental violations, stressing that such actions pose serious health risks.

“This unlawful act resulted in offensive odour and sewage overflow within the community, constituting public nuisance, environmental pollution, and posing significant risks to human health,” Wahab said.

He further enjoined Lagosians to embrace proper wastewater management and hygiene practices to enhance public health and environmental sustainability.