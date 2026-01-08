Lagos Govt. seals Lekki estate over environmental pollution

The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) has sealed off a residential estate at No. 96B, Ladipo Omotesho Street, Lekki Phase I, citing persistent environmental nuisance and obstruction of agency officials in the discharge of their duties.

The action follows repeated complaints about the indiscriminate discharge of untreated wastewater and poor sewage management practices by residents and facility managers, whom the enforcement agency accused of failing to address violations despite multiple notices and warnings.

According to the government, the estate’s actions violate the state’s environmental laws and pose significant health and environmental risks to the surrounding community.

Speaking on the exercise, LSWMO General Manager Adefemi Afolabi explained that the enforcement action followed repeated complaints and several notices served on the estate over indiscriminate discharge of untreated wastewater, poor sewage management practices, and deliberate attempts to prevent LSWMO officers from carrying out routine inspections and compliance monitoring.

He noted that, despite earlier engagements and warnings, the estate failed to remedy the infractions, thereby endangering public health and the environment.

According to Afolabi, the sealing was carried out in strict compliance with Lagos State environmental laws and the mandate of LSWMO to protect public health and the environment, stressing that the estate will remain sealed until all observed violations are fully corrected and verified by the Office.

While condemning the obstruction of enforcement officers on duty, the General Manager warned individuals or groups to desist from hindering, harassing, or interfering with duly authorized officers, emphasizing that any act of environmental nuisance will attract appropriate sanctions and possible prosecution.

Reaffirming the State’s commitment to safeguarding public health and promoting sustainable wastewater management practices, Afolabi urged residents to adopt proper wastewater management and hygiene practices to support community well-being.