Lagos Govt. seals Lekki club indefinitely over noise pollution

The Lagos State Government has sealed the Light House Club located along Admiralty Way in Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, over persistent noise pollution violations.

As gathered, the club was sealed by a joint taskforce comprising the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who confirmed the development on Monday through his social media handle, said that the club had been warned multiple times but failed to comply with environmental regulations governing acceptable noise levels.

According to him, the closure will remain in effect until the establishment implements proper soundproofing measures and LASEPA formally verifies its compliance.

Wahab emphasized that Lagos’s environmental laws are non-negotiable, stating that residents’ right to peaceful enjoyment of their homes takes precedence over business interests. The crackdown on the nightclub underscores a broader initiative to enforce noise pollution standards across the city, targeting clubs, lounges, hotels, and schools that flout environmental policies.

The move aligns with Lagos State’s heightened enforcement efforts, which in recent months have led to the sealing of several nightlife and hospitality venues across Lekki Phase 1, Victoria Island, and Elegushi Beach for similar infractions.

Residents have been encouraged to report disturbances via official channels, as state authorities stress their commitment to maintaining environmental sanity and safeguarding public health.