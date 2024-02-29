Lagos Govt. seals Jumia office over pollution

The Lagos State Government has sealed Africa’s biggest online shopping mall office, Jumia, in Yaba axis for discharging it’s sewage illegally into the drainage system in the community.

As gathered, the state government officers attached to the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) stormed the Jumia office and discovered that sewage from the building was being discharged into the drainage along Herbert Macaulay Way.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this development through his official social media handle yesterday.

According to the statement, “The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) saddled with the responsibility of managing all Wastewater activities in the state under the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources today (Wednesday) sealed the Jumia outlet in Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba for illegal discharge of Sewage into the environment.

“The Jumia facility engaged the use of a submersible pumping machine to pump raw sewage from its sewage holding tanks directly into the environment on adjoining drainage outlets and road setbacks.

“The property owners will be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law, 2017”.