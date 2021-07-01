Lagos Govt. seals illegal petrol stations in Badagry

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has sealed illegal and non-confirming Petroleum filling stations in Badagry area of the state, saying the structures were illegally erected without recourse to the state Physical Planning Development Laws.

The agency decried the illegal development, encroachment on government land, and haphazard non-conforming structures and buildings in the area, adding that some ongoing developments in the area are in deviance to the State’s Physical Planning Law.

LASBCA General-Manager, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, said that the sealing and other enforcement exercise been carried by the agency was aimed at halting further development of illegal structures within the community.

Speaking when he led the joint enforcement team of LASBCA and LASPPPA, Oki noted that the team had also served abatement notices and removal of structures illegally erected without recourse to the state Physical Planning Development Laws.

On the rationale behind the sealing of petroleum filling stations by the agency, Arc. Oki stated that Badagry has the largest number of filling stations in Lagos and most of them are cited within residential areas without any building approval by the state government.

He further explained that some are also cited in areas planned as hospitals, schools or recreational centers. He stated further that some of these stations are within a radius of 10 to 15 meters, while some are located right beside each other without any safety precautions.

According to him, the agency will in no time swing into action to remove all the illegal buildings and Filling Stations in the interest of public health and the safety of the residents of the areas.

Oki, who had earlier paid a visit to Oba of Badagry, Alapa of Apa, and Oba of Imeke for their royal blessing, said that if the illegal developments are not checked on time, such would pose a huge threat to residents, distort aesthetics of the community and also threaten the security architecture of the area.

The General Manager stressed that the courtesy call to the palace was also to intimate them of growing illegal building development and indiscriminate citing of several Petroleum Filling stations back to back without approval and its attendant consequences to the area.

He explained that the enforcement initiative to the area was to ensure compliance for a better physical planning development that was based on international best practices. He, therefore, sought their support for the enforcement activities that would bring a change in the attitude of some recalcitrant developers for well-planned city status.

Oki said that coming to Badagry with his team in spite of all odds showed that the agency had gone a step further in establishing its presence across all parts of the state and that the agency would not leave any stone unturned to sanitize the system in order to create a liveable environment.

The General Manager commended the traditional institution for supporting the agency and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led state government for all his laudable projects in the state.

He said, “the building planning law being enforced by LASBCA does not limit our operations to the Mainland alone. Our activities cover everywhere there’s a building construction which includes buildings in the coastal areas, hence the extension of our activities to this part of the state.”

The LASBCA General Manager said that the agency had created and made provisions for district offices in the area to ease transportation challenges of coming to the headquarters of LASBCA by residents of Badagry communities, disclosing that District Officers from the agency had been attached to the various communities to periodically provide enlightenment on how to ensure proper documentation for building constructions.

He urged all residents to continue abiding by the provisions of the Lagos State Urban Planning Laws in order to achieve the government’s developmental plan for the state’s entire divisions.

During the exercise, several buildings in the area there were issued abatement notices were asked to stop work until necessary documentation and regularization were done with LASBCA, LASPPPA, and other relevant agencies of the State Government.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

