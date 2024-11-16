Lagos Govt. seals Ikeja Ile Iyan restaurant over infractions

As part of measures to stop flagrant violations of laws against pollution across Lagos metropolis, the State Government has sealed a popular restaurant offering Nigerian dishes, Ile Iyan, in Ikeja Government Residential Area (GRA) for contraventions.

The government said that the decision to stop commercial activities in the private firm was to protect residents over continuous allegations of noise pollution and environmental infractions.

On Saturday, The Guild gathered that officials from the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) carried out the enforcement action yesterday.

In a video obtained by our correspondent, resident were seen complaining over the establishment’s alleged disruptive operations.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the development to newsmen, promising that the government would often protect the masses welfare.

Tokunboh said: “Based on the complaint from residents and neighbors and the seeming recalcitrant behavior of the operators, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources through LASEPA sealed off Ile Iyan on Isaac John Street, GRA Ikeja over noise pollution and other environmental infractions.

“The state shall not succumb to any form of anyhowness and lawlessness no matter who is involved”, the commissioner added.