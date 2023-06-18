Lagos Govt. seals Heirs Insurance tower over defect in Victoria Island

The Lagos State Government through its Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has sealed a 7-floor building after a section of the structure suffered a defect and poses threats to the occupants in Victoria Island axis of the state.

It was learnt that the structural defect occurred on the fourth floor of the building housing the United Bank for Africa (UBA) branch and Heirs Insurance firm.

As gathered, the building on 107B Ajose Ogun Street in Victoria Island was sealed by the government to prevent a possible tragedy that could occur considering the services offered by its occupants.

The General Manager, LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, who approved the closure, disclosed that a check on the building revealed some floor tiles on the 4th floor suddenly began to pop off along the expansion joints of the building.

Oki, in a statement by Asst. Director, Public Affairs, LASBCA, Adetayo Akitoye-Asagba, yesterday, added that such development indicated the building could be suffering structural failure and to avert any tragedy, it was sealed.

According to him, an on-the-spot assessment of the building further revealed that in an attempt to cover up the suspected structural defects on the building , the developer had already started renovation/ remodelling works without carrying out proper tests to ascertain the cause of the defects, hence the evacuation and seal-off order on the building pending further investigation.

Whilst appreciating the whistleblower for calling the attention of the State Government to the state of the building, Oki urged all developers/ owners to always do the right thing at the appropriate time by adhering strictly to the building codes of the State.

