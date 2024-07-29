Lagos Govt. seals fuel station over improper waste disposal

The Lagos State Government through its Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) has sealed a popular fuel station, ENYO, for discharging wastewater onto the public road around Iju-Ishaga axis of the state.

It said that the act of the fuel station had started causing degradation of the road which was recently rehabilitated to ease travel time in the state.

Commissioner for Environment, Tokunboh Wahab, disclosed this on Monday through his official social media handle.

Wahab noted that the petrol station, which also operates a carwash within its premises, has been in the habit of discharging wastewater from the carwash onto the Iju Ishaga road and the surroundings until it was sealed off.

He noted that individuals and businesses still engaging in the act should desist or be ready to face full wrath of the law.

According to him, “The Lagos State Government has zero tolerance for environmental pollution and degradation”.