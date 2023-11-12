Lagos Govt. seals five markets over sanitation contravention in Mushin

As part of measures to maintain hygiene standards across trading areas in Lagos, the State Government has sealed no fewer than five markets discovered to have disagreed with its sanitation laws in Mushin Local Government Area of the state.

The five markets sealed by the government in Mushin local government were Awolowo Ultra Modern market, Ojuwoye market, Mushin main market, Daleko market and Odo Ashimowu market.

The Commissioner for Environment, Tokunboh Wahab, confirmed the development on Sunday through a short statement released through his official social media handle after the enforcement was carried out.

Wahab said that the premises were sealed by the government through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) officials.

The commissioner stressed that the markets were discovered to have been contravening provisions of the 2017 Environmental Management Protection law and efforts by the government to ensure compliance proved abortive.

Wahab, who disclosed that the trading premises were shut in the early hours, reiterated the state government stance on zero tolerance for improper waste disposal around its markets across the state.

