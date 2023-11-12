Report on Interest
under logo

Tambuwal cautions Nigerians against politicising insecurity

The Guild

Ekiti Assembly suspends council boss over Fayemi’s…

The Guild

CBN’s economic Round-table suffers setback after Emir…

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
MetroNews

Lagos Govt. seals five markets over sanitation contravention in Mushin

By7 Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

As part of measures to maintain hygiene standards across trading areas in Lagos, the State Government has sealed no fewer than five markets discovered to have disagreed with its sanitation laws in Mushin Local Government Area of the state.

The five markets sealed by the government in Mushin local government were Awolowo Ultra Modern market, Ojuwoye market, Mushin main market, Daleko market and Odo Ashimowu market.

The Commissioner for Environment, Tokunboh Wahab, confirmed the development on Sunday through a short statement released through his official social media handle after the enforcement was carried out.

Wahab said that the premises were sealed by the government through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) officials. 

The commissioner stressed that the markets were discovered to have been contravening provisions of the 2017 Environmental Management Protection law and efforts by the government to ensure compliance proved abortive.

Wahab, who disclosed that the trading premises were shut in the early hours, reiterated the state government stance on zero tolerance for improper waste disposal around its markets across the state.

The Guild 10300 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: