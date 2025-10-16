Lagos Govt. seals five hotels, six others for noise pollution

The Lagos State Government through the Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has stepped up enforcement against environmental offenders, sealing five hotels and six other firms for contravening the noise pollution standard in the state.

The outfits were sealed in Ikorodu by the government for repeated violations, including noise pollution and other breaches of environmental regulations.

The crackdown targeted key locations such as Agodo Gas Line, Odogunyan Industrial Layout, Ita Oluwo Junction, Haruna, Ipakodo Road, and Ebute.

Among the businesses closed were Zero Square Bar & Lounge, Starex Poly, Oloruntele Poly, Limpex Resources, Skipper Nigeria Ltd, Star Rain Nigeria Limited, NDO Hotel & Suites, Embassy Lounge, Beechwood Guest House, Obas Hotel & Suites, and A-Star Pencil.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, highlighted the importance of the operation in protecting both public health and the environment.

“Noise pollution and other environmental abuses threaten the quality of life and well-being of our people. Today’s enforcement exercise demonstrates our resolve to uphold the state’s environmental standards and promote a cleaner, healthier Lagos,” he said.

Ajayi added that the action forms part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to restore environmental order and ensure compliance with regulations designed to protect residents from harmful practices.

He also appealed to residents and business owners to strictly follow environmental laws, warning that LASEPA would continue to maintain a zero-tolerance stance against all forms of environmental degradation.