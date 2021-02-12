Lagos Govt. seals five container terminals over illegal operations

No fewer than five Container Terminals along the Kirikiri coast have been put under lock and key by the Lagos State Government for operating illegally without adhering to the state’s Urban, Regional Planning and Development Law.

As stated, the enforcement drive and subsequent sealing of the facilities followed the joint task team coordinated by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development in conjunction with the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) saddled with ensuring sanity along the state’s coastlines.

The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, stated that container terminals were operating without the approval of the state government while their operations had been observed to have constituted a menace to the watercourse.

Speaking recently after the enforcement exercise, the commissioner added that no such operations with serious potential impact on the physical environment would be allowed to go on without proper regulations.

Salako added that the container terminals that were sealed had been hiding under the guise of having federal approval to operate but could not present on demand any permit legalising the location of their facilities.

He said that the state government and relevant agencies had repeatedly warned that they are determined to halt the spate of illegal physical development in the state and give proper planning its pride of place towards achieving the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

The LASWA Managing Director, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, corroborated that all activities on the state’s waterways were being controlled through constant surveillance and monitoring which would not give room to any illegal operations that could be inimical to the progress of the state.

However, Salako enjoined tank farm operators in the corridor to refer to the ultimatum on legalising their operations which would lapse by the end of February 2021, and approach the ministry in renewing their necessary documents.

He urged the tank farm operators to reciprocate the compassion and understanding displayed by the state’s Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and resume discussions on how to actualise their approvals and their Corporate Social Responsibility to their respective bases of operations.