Lagos Govt. seals five construction sites for blocking drainage channel

The Lagos State Government has put no fewer than five construction sites under lock after the contractors blocked drainage channels in their communities with construction materials.

As gathered, they were sealed by the operatives of the Monitoring Enforcement and Compliance Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Environment following the site contractors’ decision to allegedly snub the officials’ warnings.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this through a statement released on Thursday. stressing that the act is an environmental infraction.

He noted that the sites were sealed for failing to remove building materials dumped on the road and drainage setbacks despite several served notices.

According to him, “For failure to remove building materials dumped on the road and drainage setbacks/alignment despite several notices served, I have instructed that the operatives of the Monitoring Enforcement and Compliance Department of #LasgMOE seal five building sites for constituting environmental nuisance.

“The sealed sites are located at 9, Abisogun Leigh Street, Ogba; 9a. Taiwo Osipitan street, Adekoya Estate, Ifako; Ijegun road, Ikotun; Otunba Jide Oni Close, Ire Akari, Isolo; and Dele Ashiru street, Ire Akari, Isolo.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

