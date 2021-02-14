Lagos Govt. seals DNA, 13 other night clubs, event centres for contravening COVID-19 protocol

The Lagos State Government has put DNA NightClub, thirteen other night clubs and event centers across the state under lock and key for contravening coronavirus guidelines put in place to mitigate spread of the disease.

It explained that the move was in line with strategies to ensure total compliance with the coronavirus protocol released by Federal Government and further mitigate community transmission of the virus, particularly during such times the world, including Nigeria was battling with second wave and new variants of the killer disease.

The government listed other event centres, club and lounge sealed alongside DNA yesterday to include FM event centre, Triple C event centre , Molobi event centre, Pluto Club, Sailors Lounge, Club G12, Tiger Bar, Bayrock, Jadasport, Club Ibiza, Dynasty Sports Bar and Lounge, and 10/10 Bar.

As stated, the enforcement exercise was carried out by joint taskforce team of the Lagos State Safety Commission and Lagos State Police Command for non-compliance with Covid -19 Health Protection Regulations of the state and federal government.

The Director-General of the Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, explaibed that some of the event centers were sealed for non compliance with the Event Safety Clearance that was issued to them by the commission.

Furthermore, he implored the general public to spread love not Covid-19 as they go about the Valentine weekend celebration ensuring that they socialize responsibly and take effective precautionary measures.

He emphasized that socializing responsibly means that they keep within the regulations provided by health experts to further curb the spread of the virus, adding that Lagosians collective safety depends on individual responsibility.

The Commissioner for Police, Hakeem Odumosu, reiterated that the police would continue to monitor compliance across the state for Covid-19 violators and perpetrators would be arrested and charged to court.

He therefore enjoined Lagosians to protect themselves and others by following the laid down regulations by the state and federal Government.