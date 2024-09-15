Lagos Govt. seals Cubana Chief Priest’s restaurant over pollution

The Lagos State Government has sealed Donald Fast Food in Lekki axis, a firm owned by popular socialite and Instagram celebrity, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly called Cubana Chief Priest, for contravening pollution law in the state.

It said that the closure was effected after several warnings issued on the business to adjust its mode of operations within the axis.

Commissioner of the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahaba, disclosed this on Sunday through a statement released on his official social media handle.

According to him, the action was taken after several warnings due to noise pollution and other environmental infractions.

He added that the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) had issued several warnings to the eatery but it failed to adhere to them.

“After several warnings and abatement notices, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency #LasepaOfficial sealed Donald’s Fast Food on Adebayo Doherty Street, Lekki 1 over noise pollution and other environmental infractions,” he posted.