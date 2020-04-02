Lagos Govt. seals Chinese firm, brothel, intensify enforcement on lockdown

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Inspite of hitches encountered during enforcement of lockdown in Lagos, the State Taskforce has sealed a brothel and a Chinese firm for violating President Muhammadu Buhari’s two-week stay-at-home pronouncement in the state.

The Taskforce intensified its ongoing enforcement, sealing SPN Packaging at Plot B, Israel Adebajo Close, Ikeja and Supreme Brothel, at 8, Omitola Panada, Street, Agege, for violating the order.

Lagos State Special Taskforce on enforcement of coronavirus preventive measures includes Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Respond Squad (RRS).

Director-General, Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, who spoke after the closure, stated that the enforcement was carried out following a tip-off received from good-spirited individuals that some firms directed their workers to resume duties, despite the stay-at-home order announced by the Federal and State governments.