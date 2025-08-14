Lagos Govt. seals Chicken Republic over poor waste management

26.3 C
The Lagos State Government, through its Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO), has sealed off a Chicken Republic outlet in Lekki over alleged improper waste disposal and poor sanitary conditions, an action said to be in violation of environmental laws in the state.

The outlet, located at No. 23 Agungi Ajiran Road, was sealed following public complaints about the company’s allegedly unhygienic practices.

The government noted that investigations revealed the restaurant’s management had been discharging wastewater onto the road, thereby causing damage to public infrastructure and contributing to environmental pollution.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the enforcement action on Thursday through a brief statement made available to newsmen.

Wahab described the establishment’s actions as a clear violation of environmental regulations, stressing that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

According to him, “Lagos State Government sealed off Chicken Republic at No. 23, Agungi Ajiran Road, Lekki, Lagos, for deliberate discharge of wastewater onto the road, thereby causing damage to public infrastructure, nuisance, environmental pollution, and endangering human life.”

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of compliance with environmental laws, as part of the government’s commitment to creating a harmonious and sustainable environment for all Lagos residents.

