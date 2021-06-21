Lagos Govt. seals 45 buildings over illegal expansion across Lekki

No fewer than 45 residential and commercial buildings in Lagos State have been put under lock and keys by the State Government for illegal extension of development on canal setbacks along the axis said to have pose threats for residents across the area.

As said, most of the affected buildings setbacks along Admiralty Way, Lekki axis of the state have interlocking tiles erected across canals, and that the development was against the physical planning regulations of Lagos state.

The state government, through its Building Control Agency (LASBCA), said that the issuance of contravention notices was carried out by the agency’s enforcement and demolition teams ed by LASBCA General Manager, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, and officials of the Nigeria Police Force. l

Speaking during the exercise, which was carried out specifically on Omoninrire Johnson Street and Hunponu Wusu Road, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki during the weekend, Oki said that the buildings were sealed for contravening the physical planning regulation of the state, noting that the violators have the grace period of 3 days to remove all the illegal constructions.

According to him, the owners of these structures are supposed to build according to the building plan approvals given to them. There are adequate setbacks that they should leave but unfortunately, the setbacks have been encroached upon.

“This is a basic fact and everyone knows that the setbacks are no go area for any form of construction. This is why we are here today. At the expiration of 3 days ultimatum, if these illegal encroachments are not removed, the State Government will take necessary actions against the owners of these structures.

He explained that the setback areas with interlocking tiles should be a green area, stressing that the enforcement was in furtherance of the state government’s effort at regulating physical planning development in the state.

The LABSCA boss emphasized that having green land setbacks were specifically reserved to help preserve the ecosystem in the state. He added that it was also part of the ways to achieve the development plans in the state and make the environment organised and livable.

He implored owners of the marked buildings to immediately remove the interlocking tiles in the setback areas and replace them with green grass, noting that failure to do so; would attract necessary sanctions according to the laws.

“We deliberately came for this exercise today, being a Sunday because we believe we would meet most of the occupants of the affected buildings. We do not want a situation whereby the residents of these buildings will say they were not aware of this enforcement drive and use that as an excuse not to adhere to government laws, ” the General Manager stated.

He said that the enforcement exercise would continue on buildings built without planning permits or not in conformity with construction regulations, adding that the exercise was also to intensify efforts to rid the state of illegal and unapproved building construction.

He, therefore, appealed to Lagosians to follow proper procedures in building construction works and obtain planning permits from the state government.

