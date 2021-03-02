Lagos Govt. seals 35 project sites in Magodo, Eti Osa, others

No fewer than 35 project construction sites have been sealed by the Lagos State Government in Eti-Osa, Magodo, Ogudu, Gbagada Phase II, and several other Local Government Areas of the state for contravening several laws regulating the building sector.

It explained that the enforcement carried out by a joint team of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) and Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) was in line with the government commitment to upholding its zero-tolerance of building collapse and illegal developments across the State.

As stated, the enforcement was also to ensure that haphazard construction works are nip in the bud from preliminary stages while also salvaging distressed buildings from causing major havoc in the state.

Leading the enforcement team, LABSCA General Manager, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, said that the construction sites were sealed for various contraventions including illegal demolition, construction without permit, and failure to obtain necessary authorisation from the relevant government agencies.

He noted that among the sites sealed was a highly distressed building, waiting to collapse at No. 33 Oko Baba Str, Ebute Metta, and that the school children, (elementary learners) being inhabited in the building were dispersed.

“While the officials of LASPPPA were on ground to ascertain and validate the approvals obtained by the various construction sites visited and as well monitor Layouts and Development Schemes, the officers from LABSCA were on ground for identification of distressed and non-conforming buildings while also inspected and certified various stages of building construction works.”

While saying that the enforcement drive would be a continuous exercise, the LASBCA GM enjoined Lagosians to follow proper channels in processing their construction works and in obtaining necessary permits from the state government.

He used the exercise to restate the determination of the present administration towards ensuring that buildings in Lagos State are designed, constructed, and maintained to high standards of safety so as to avoid loss of lives and property through the existing building regulatory system in Lagos.