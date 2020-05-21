Lagos Govt. seals 20 illegal structures in Isheri GRA

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Lagos State Government disclosed that it has sealed 20 illegal buildings located at the Isheri-North GRA region of the state, saying that the structures had been shut down after the owners failed to present appropriate planning permits for construction.

It said that the illegal structures, which were at various stages of completion, had been constructed without requisite approvals and against stipulated guidelines from the state’s Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, thus necessitating the shut down of such building sites.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, revealed that the buildings had been sealed during a routine compliance monitoring visit and assured Lagosians that the state government would remain committed to ensuring legal and orderly constructions within Lagos.

Salako, in a statement released on Thursday, stated that illegal buildings posed threats to the life of residents and that such structures were detrimental to the implementation of sustainable development within the state.

He reiterated that the Sanwo-Olu led government would not condone the erection of illegal structures within Lagos’ borders and enjoined residents to follow the ministry’s guidelines for building constructions in order to avert possible structural failure or sealing.