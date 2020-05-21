Lagos Govt. seals 20 illegal structures in Isheri GRA

By Temitope Akintoye,
The Lagos State Government disclosed that it has sealed 20 illegal buildings located at the Isheri-North GRA region of the state, saying that the structures had been shut down after the owners failed to present appropriate planning permits for construction.
It said that the illegal structures, which were at various stages of completion, had been constructed without requisite approvals and against stipulated guidelines from the state’s Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, thus necessitating the shut down of such building sites.
The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, revealed that the buildings had been sealed during a routine compliance monitoring visit and assured Lagosians that the state government would remain committed to ensuring legal and orderly constructions within Lagos.
Salako, in a statement released on Thursday, stated that illegal buildings posed threats to the life of residents and that such structures were detrimental to the implementation of sustainable development within the state.
He reiterated that the Sanwo-Olu led government would not condone the erection of illegal structures within Lagos’ borders and enjoined residents to follow the ministry’s guidelines for building constructions in order to avert possible structural failure or sealing.
“I enjoin stakeholders and professionals in the built environment not to view the requirement for Planning Permits from the revenue angle alone, but to see the merit of safety, orderliness and an organized setting engendered by compliance with the Planning Laws of the State, in addition to the prevention of building collapse”.
The commissioner stated that ministry operatives would carry out continuous monitoring of building constructions in various regions across the state and advised property owners and developers to make appropriate Planning Permits available on demand during such visits.
He said that the ministry would also monitor all building construction sites as well as requests for the enabling permit issued by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) with aim to ensure proper compliance across the state.
On his part, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Ganiyu Ayuba, stated that the process for permit approvals had been made easy by the state government with the reduction of waiting time to a 28-day period for obtaining Planning Permits.
According to Ayuba, the state’s Electronic Planning Permit (EPP) platform had been upgraded and stabilized in order to ensure that people utilize the medium with little or no difficulty.