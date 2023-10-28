Report on Interest
MetroNews

Lagos Govt. seals 19 bars, lounges over poor safety standard

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Lagos State Safety Commission has taken another decisive action to ensure safety of residents and visitors by sealing 19 bars and lounges discovered to have repeatedly failed to comply with basic safety standards across the state.

Some of the establishments shutdown by the state government include Indigo Bar, Mantra Lagos, Taboo Lagos, Slice Lagos, Tulip Lounge, Farm City and Rumours Night Club.

The Director-General of the Commission, Lanre Mojola, who disclosed this on Saturday, stated that they were sealed after numerous warning notices issued to the hospitality outfits owners.

Mojola explained that the notices were issued consistently to give the owners ample opportunities for them to submit their Safety Management Systems, and rectify identified safety infractions, but the operators failed to comply.

According to him, it has become imperative to enforce safety standards for compliance while the facilities remain shut until conformity is achieved.

Mojola averred that the decision to close down these restaurants, bars, lounges and nightclubs is to guarantee that the establishments function within the framework of already established guidelines.

Whilst emphasising the significance of these establishments to the vibrant nightlife and entertainment culture of Lagos, the Director-General declared that the safety of the citizenry is non-negotiable, saying the Safety Commission will continue to conduct routine inspections to ensure that safety is upheld across all sectors within the state.

Mojola also enjoined the well-meaning public to escalate any safety infractions across public facilities in the State to 08181002233 or 07000SAFETY.

