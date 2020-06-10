Lagos Govt. seals 15 buildings over fake planning permit

The Lagos State Government has sealed 15 buildings in Ikoyi axis for not having an authentic planning permit and warned residents against fake planning permits and illegal building construction in the state.

Some of the affected buildings were sited in Bourdillion, Onikoyi, and Banana Island in Ikoyi axis and were sealed by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, the Special Operations Team of the Governor’s Office and the Lagos State Building Control Agency(LASBCA).

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who led the enforcement team, reiterated that obtaining Planning Permit from the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority(LASPPPA) was a necessary pre-condition for commencing building construction in the state.