Lagos Govt. seals 15 buildings over fake permit

The Lagos State Government has sealed 15 buildings in Ikoyi axis for not having an authentic planning permit and warned residents against fake planning permits and illegal building construction in the state.
Some of the affected buildings were sited in Bourdillion, Onikoyi, and Banana Island in Ikoyi axis and were sealed by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, the Special Operations Team of the Governor’s Office and the Lagos State Building Control Agency(LASBCA).
The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who led the enforcement team, reiterated that obtaining Planning Permit from the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority(LASPPPA) was a necessary pre-condition for commencing building construction in the state.
Salako added that developers must approach LASBCA for stage certification to certify the building safe and habitable for Lagos residents, stressing that anything short of this was illegal and unacceptable.
While expressing grave concern at the attitude of some developers who attempt to cut corners, evade due process, and end up procuring fake Planning Permits, he added that it was always good to stick by the rule and do the needful.
He said that stiff penalties await anyone found possessing or issuing fake planning permits while emphasising that the State Government would stop at nothing to dissuade unapproved and illegal physical development in its bid to bring about an orderly, organised and livable physical environment as envisaged by the T.H.E.M.E.S.agenda of government.
Salako, however, warned against obstructing officials of the Ministry or her Agencies who were on monitoring or enforcement duties as any untoward act toward these public officials would be met with serious penalties in accordance with the law.
He stated that a Developer who tried to obstruct the special enforcement operation in Ikoyi had been arrested and would be made to face the full wrath of the law as deterrence to others.
