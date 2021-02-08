Lagos Govt. seals 103 health facilities over quackery, other infractions in 2020

As part of measures aimed at entrenching quality healthcare service delivery, the Lagos State Government has disclosed that no fewer than 103 facilities were sealed across the state in 2020 for contravening regulatory standards put in place by the government

It explained that the facilities were shut down for infractions ranging from quackery, operating beyond schedule, lack of qualified medical personnel, non-registration of facilities and lack of basic equipment among others which poses great risk to Lagosians health and well-being.

The Executive Secretary, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), Dr. Abiola Idowu, said that the enforcement and subsequent sealing of the facilities had been done such that would ensure health givers across the state keep to required operational standards.

Speaking at the weekend during a virtual meeting with the staff of the agency, Idowu hinted that though some of the facilities still remained shut, others have been reopened after correcting the infractions and pledged to abide by the set standards.

According to her, although many of the facilities were reopened because they have corrected the infractions but a few others will remain sealed until they do the right thing.

While emphasising the commitment of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government to sustaining the fight against quackery and unprofessional conduct in the system, Dr. Idowu observed that the recent validation of the five-year strategic plan for the agency will go a long way in improving the quality of healthcare delivery to Lagosians, through efficient and effective monitoring of health facilities in the State.

The executive secretary urged members of Staff to redouble their efforts in ensuring quality service delivery to customers and the public, adding that the agency has already deployed the use of the Health Facility Inspection Tool, Health (FIT) to enhance effective and efficient inspection and monitoring of health facilities in the state.

Idowu warned that the state government would not tolerate any form of illegal health practices and urged all facility operators to abide strictly by the set standards to avoid sanction.

She also advised new facilities to register with the agency before starting operations to protect the health of the people, adding that existing registered operators should ensure prompt renewal of their certificates to avoid penalties.

The HEFAMAA boss urged the public to continue supporting the government in its fight against quackery and illegal operation of health facilities by reporting people behind such acts to the agency to safeguard the health and well-being of the citizens.

She reaffirmed the commitment of the agency in supporting the vision of the Sanwo-Olu led administration to provide accessible, affordable and quality healthcare to the residents.